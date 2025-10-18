Top Game Recording Software & Devices For XBOX One

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Recording your epic gaming moments on Xbox One is easier than ever. Whether you want to share your skills, create content, or simply relive your best plays, having the right recording software and devices is essential. This article explores the top options available, helping you choose the perfect solution for your needs.

From built-in console features to dedicated capture cards and software, we’ll cover a range of solutions to suit different budgets and skill levels. Get ready to immortalize your Xbox One gaming experiences!

What Are the Best Ways to Record Xbox One Gameplay?

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+

The Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ is a popular choice for gamers looking for high-quality recordings. It allows you to capture gameplay in stunning 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. Its low-latency passthrough ensures that you can play your games smoothly while recording. The HD60 S+ also supports recording to your PC or Mac, giving you flexibility in how you store and edit your footage. It’s a reliable and user-friendly option for both beginners and experienced content creators.

The HD60 S+ offers instant gameview, allowing you to stream to Twitch, YouTube, and more, with superior low latency technology. It also supports flashback recording, enabling you to save past gameplay retroactively.

1080p60 Capture

Instant Gameview

Flashback Recording

Easy Streaming

Pricing: $199.99

AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus

The AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is a versatile capture device that can record gameplay from your Xbox One without needing a PC. It supports 4K passthrough, allowing you to play games in their full glory while recording in 1080p60. Its portable design makes it easy to take with you to gaming events or friends’ houses. The Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus also features a built-in SD card slot for recording directly to a memory card.

It’s a great option for those who want to record on the go or don’t want to rely on a computer for recording. The device also supports party chat recording, ensuring you capture all the important audio.

4K Passthrough

1080p60 Recording

PC-Free Recording

Party Chat Support

Pricing: $199.99

Roxio Game Capture HD PRO

Roxio Game Capture HD PRO is a software and hardware combination that offers a comprehensive solution for recording and editing Xbox One gameplay. The software is user-friendly and includes tools for adding overlays, transitions, and special effects to your videos. The hardware capture device supports recording in 1080p30, providing good quality recordings for sharing online.

Roxio Game Capture HD PRO is a good choice for those who want an all-in-one solution for recording and editing their gameplay. The software also includes tools for sharing your videos directly to YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

1080p30 Capture

Video Editing Tools

Overlay Support

Direct Sharing

Pricing: $99.99

Xbox Game Bar (Windows 10/11)

If you have a Windows 10 or 11 PC, you can use the built-in Xbox Game Bar to record your Xbox One gameplay. While it requires streaming your Xbox One gameplay to your PC, it’s a free and convenient option for capturing short clips and highlights. Simply press the Windows key + G to open the Game Bar, and then click the record button to start recording.

The Xbox Game Bar also allows you to take screenshots, adjust audio settings, and monitor system performance. This is a great option for those who want a simple and free way to record their gameplay without needing any additional hardware or software.

Free to Use

Easy to Access

Screenshot Capture

System Performance Monitoring

Pricing: Free

OBS Studio (Open Broadcaster Software)

OBS Studio is a free and open-source software that’s popular among streamers and content creators. It allows you to record and stream your Xbox One gameplay with a high degree of customization. You can set up multiple scenes, add overlays, and adjust audio settings to create professional-looking videos. OBS Studio supports recording in various resolutions and frame rates, giving you flexibility in how you capture your gameplay.

OBS Studio is a powerful tool for those who want to have full control over their recording and streaming settings. The software also supports plugins, allowing you to extend its functionality with additional features and effects.

Free and Open-Source

Highly Customizable

Multiple Scene Support

Plugin Support

Pricing: Free

Built-in Xbox One Recording

The Xbox One has a built-in recording feature that allows you to capture gameplay clips without needing any additional hardware or software. Simply press the Xbox button on your controller, then press X to record the last 30 seconds of gameplay. You can also adjust the recording length in the settings.

This is a convenient option for capturing quick highlights and sharing them with friends. The built-in recording feature also allows you to trim and edit your clips before sharing them to Xbox Live, OneDrive, or other social media platforms.

Easy to Use

No Additional Hardware Needed

Quick Highlight Capture

Direct Sharing

Pricing: Free

Key Feature Comparison

Feature Elgato HD60 S+ AVerMedia LGP2 Plus Roxio Game Capture Xbox Game Bar OBS Studio Xbox One Built-in Max Resolution 1080p60 1080p60 1080p30 Varies Varies 720p30 PC Required Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Price $199.99 $199.99 $99.99 Free Free Free Editing Software Included No No Yes No No Yes (Basic) Streaming Capabilities Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Tips for Better Game Recording

Optimize Your Settings: Experiment with different recording settings to find the best balance between quality and file size.

Experiment with different recording settings to find the best balance between quality and file size. Use a Good Microphone: Clear audio is essential for creating engaging content.

Clear audio is essential for creating engaging content. Edit Your Videos: Take the time to edit your videos to remove unnecessary footage and add polish.

Take the time to edit your videos to remove unnecessary footage and add polish. Add Overlays and Effects: Overlays and effects can help make your videos more visually appealing.

Overlays and effects can help make your videos more visually appealing. Promote Your Content: Share your videos on social media and other platforms to reach a wider audience.

Elevate Your Xbox One Gaming Moments

Choosing the right game recording software or device can significantly enhance your ability to capture and share your Xbox One gaming experiences. Whether you prioritize ease of use, high-quality recordings, or advanced editing features, there’s a solution that fits your needs and budget.

FAQ

Can I record Xbox One gameplay without a capture card?

Yes, you can use the built-in recording feature on the Xbox One or the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10/11.

What is the best resolution for recording Xbox One gameplay?

1080p60 is a good balance between quality and file size for most users.

Is OBS Studio difficult to use?

OBS Studio has a learning curve, but there are many tutorials and resources available online to help you get started.

Do I need a powerful computer to record Xbox One gameplay?

If you’re using a capture card or software like OBS Studio, a more powerful computer will provide better performance and allow you to record at higher resolutions and frame rates.

Can I stream my Xbox One gameplay directly to Twitch or YouTube?

Yes, many capture devices and software programs, including the Xbox Game Bar and OBS Studio, allow you to stream directly to Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms

