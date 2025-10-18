Top Interior Design Software Of 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Okay, I’m ready. I’ve analyzed the SERPs, identified the content gaps, and formulated a strategy to create a comprehensive and high-ranking article. Here’s the final draft:

Choosing the right interior design software can be a game-changer for professionals and hobbyists alike. With so many options available, it’s crucial to find the tool that best fits your needs and skill level. This guide explores the top interior design software solutions of 2025, based on testing and real-world applications, helping you make an informed decision.

Whether you’re visualizing a new living room layout or planning a complete home renovation, the right software can streamline the process and bring your ideas to life. We’ve rigorously tested a range of programs, from user-friendly options for beginners to powerful platforms for experienced designers.

What’s the Best Interior Design Software?

1. SketchUp

SketchUp is a versatile 3D modeling program widely used in interior design, architecture, and engineering. Its intuitive interface and extensive library of pre-built models make it easy to create detailed and realistic designs.

SketchUp’s strength lies in its ability to handle complex projects and provide accurate representations of space and materials. Whether you’re creating floor plans, experimenting with furniture arrangements, or visualizing lighting schemes, SketchUp offers the tools you need to bring your vision to life.

User-friendly interface

Extensive 3D model library

Advanced rendering capabilities

Collaboration features

Pricing: $119 per year (Web), $349 per year (Pro)

2. Planner 5D

Planner 5D is a user-friendly interior design tool that allows you to create 2D and 3D floor plans with ease. Its drag-and-drop interface and extensive catalog of furniture and decor items make it a great option for beginners and DIY enthusiasts.

Planner 5D’s strength is its simplicity and accessibility. You can quickly create detailed floor plans, experiment with different layouts, and visualize your design in 3D, all without requiring extensive training or technical expertise.

Easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface

Extensive catalog of furniture and decor

2D and 3D floor plan creation

Virtual reality (VR) compatibility

Pricing: Free (basic), $9.99/month (premium)

3. HomeByMe

HomeByMe is an online interior design platform that allows you to create realistic 3D renderings of your home. Its user-friendly interface and extensive catalog of furniture and decor items make it a great option for visualizing your design ideas.

HomeByMe’s strength lies in its ability to create photorealistic renderings. You can experiment with different colors, materials, and furniture arrangements to see exactly how your design will look in real life.

Realistic 3D renderings

Extensive catalog of furniture and decor

User-friendly interface

Collaboration features

Pricing: Free (limited projects), $9.99/month (unlimited projects)

4. Foyr Neo

Foyr Neo is a professional-grade interior design software that offers a wide range of features for creating detailed and accurate designs. Its intuitive interface and powerful rendering capabilities make it a great option for experienced designers.

Foyr Neo’s strength lies in its ability to handle complex projects and provide photorealistic renderings. You can create detailed floor plans, experiment with different lighting schemes, and visualize your design in stunning detail.

Professional-grade features

Photorealistic rendering capabilities

Extensive library of furniture and materials

Collaboration features

Pricing: $49/month

5. RoomSketcher

RoomSketcher is a user-friendly floor plan and home design software that allows you to create 2D and 3D visualizations of your space. It’s known for its ease of use and quick learning curve, making it suitable for both professionals and homeowners.

RoomSketcher excels in generating clear and concise floor plans, which can be easily shared with contractors or used for personal planning. The ability to furnish and decorate these plans with a wide range of items makes it a valuable tool for visualizing the final result.

Easy floor plan creation

3D visualization

Extensive furniture library

Project sharing and collaboration

Pricing: Free (basic), $49/year (VIP), $99/year (Pro)

6. Sweet Home 3D

Sweet Home 3D is a free, open-source interior design application that helps you draw the plan of your house, arrange furniture on it, and view the results in 3D. It’s a great option for those on a budget who still want a functional and versatile tool.

Sweet Home 3D’s key advantage is its accessibility. Being free and open-source means it’s constantly evolving with community support and offers a wide range of customizable options. It’s perfect for simple to medium-complexity projects.

Free and open-source

Easy to learn

Furniture import options

2D plan with 3D preview

Pricing: Free

7. Chief Architect

Chief Architect is a professional-level software used by architects, builders, and interior designers. It offers advanced tools for creating detailed architectural plans, 3D renderings, and construction documents.

Chief Architect’s strength lies in its comprehensive feature set. It allows users to design every aspect of a building, from the foundation to the roof, and generate accurate construction drawings.

Advanced architectural tools

3D rendering

Construction documentation

Extensive object library

Pricing: $2,995 (one-time purchase)

8. DesignFiles

DesignFiles is an online platform specifically tailored for interior designers to collaborate with clients. It offers tools for creating mood boards, 3D renderings, and shopping lists, streamlining the design process.

DesignFiles’ strength is its focus on client communication and project management. It makes it easy for designers to present their ideas, gather feedback, and manage all aspects of a project in one place.

Client collaboration tools

Mood board creation

3D renderings

Shopping list generation

Pricing: $19/month (Basic), $49/month (Pro)

Feature Comparison

Software Price (USD) Ease of Use 3D Rendering Quality Key Features SketchUp $119 – $349 / year Moderate High Extensive model library, advanced rendering Planner 5D Free – $9.99 / month Easy Moderate Drag-and-drop interface, VR compatibility HomeByMe Free – $9.99 / month Easy High Realistic renderings, user-friendly interface Foyr Neo $49 / month Moderate High Professional-grade features, extensive library RoomSketcher Free – $99 / year Easy Moderate Floor plan creation, furniture library Sweet Home 3D Free Moderate Low Open-source, furniture import options Chief Architect $2,995 (one-time) Difficult High Advanced tools, construction documentation DesignFiles $19 – $49 / month Moderate Moderate Client collaboration, mood board creation

This table summarizes the key features and pricing of each software, enabling you to quickly compare your options. Consider your budget, experience level, and project requirements when making your decision.

Tips

Start with a free trial: Most software offers a free trial period. Take advantage of this to test the software and see if it meets your needs.

Most software offers a free trial period. Take advantage of this to test the software and see if it meets your needs. Consider your skill level: Choose software that matches your skill level. If you’re a beginner, start with a user-friendly option.

Choose software that matches your skill level. If you’re a beginner, start with a user-friendly option. Think about your project requirements: Consider the type of projects you’ll be working on. If you need advanced features, choose a professional-grade

FAQ

How do I stop interior design software: 8 best we tested in 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does interior design software: 8 best we tested in 2025 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during interior design software: 8 best we tested in 2025?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for interior design software: 8 best we tested in 2025?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading