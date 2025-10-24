Top Free Split-Screen Video Editors For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating engaging video content often requires innovative techniques, and split-screen effects are a fantastic way to showcase multiple perspectives or elements simultaneously. Whether you’re a content creator, educator, or just looking to spice up your personal videos, finding the right video editor is crucial. In 2025, there are several excellent free split-screen video makers available that offer powerful features without costing a dime.

This article explores the best free split-screen video editors you can use in 2025 to create stunning videos. We’ll dive into their key features, usability, and pricing (if any), helping you choose the perfect tool for your needs. Let’s get started and transform your video projects!

Which Free Split-Screen Video Maker Should You Use?

1. VSDC Free Video Editor

VSDC Free Video Editor is a non-linear video editing software offering a wide array of tools and effects, including a robust split-screen functionality. It’s suitable for both beginners and experienced users, allowing for precise control over video elements. With VSDC, you can easily create professional-looking split-screen videos without watermarks or limitations.

VSDC is a great option for users who need advanced editing capabilities without the cost. It allows you to combine multiple video clips into a single frame, adjust their sizes, and even add custom borders or effects to each section. This makes it perfect for creating comparison videos, tutorials, or dynamic visual stories.

Key Features:

Non-linear editing

Advanced visual and audio effects

Chroma key (green screen) support

Video stabilization tools

Pricing: Free

2. OpenShot

OpenShot is an open-source video editor that is known for its ease of use and cross-platform compatibility. It provides a simple interface with powerful features, making it an excellent choice for creating split-screen videos. OpenShot supports a variety of video formats and allows you to easily drag and drop clips onto the timeline for editing.

OpenShot is perfect for beginners because of its intuitive interface. You can easily import your video clips, place them on different tracks, and resize or reposition them to create the desired split-screen effect. The editor also includes a range of transitions and effects to enhance your videos.

Key Features:

Simple drag-and-drop interface

Unlimited tracks

Video transitions and effects

Support for various video formats

Pricing: Free

3. HitFilm Express

HitFilm Express is a free video editing software that offers a range of professional-grade features, including split-screen capabilities. It’s designed for both beginners and experienced editors, providing a comprehensive toolkit for creating high-quality videos. HitFilm Express is particularly well-suited for creating cinematic effects and visual compositions.

HitFilm Express allows you to create complex split-screen effects with ease. You can import your video clips, place them on different layers, and use masking tools to define the areas where each clip is visible. The software also includes a range of visual effects and color grading tools to enhance your videos.

Key Features:

Advanced compositing tools

Visual effects library

Motion tracking

Masking and layering

Pricing: Free (with optional add-ons)

4. DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve is a professional-grade video editing software that offers a free version with powerful split-screen capabilities. While it has a steeper learning curve compared to some other options, DaVinci Resolve provides unmatched control over video editing and color grading. It’s the go-to choice for many filmmakers and video professionals.

DaVinci Resolve’s free version includes a wide range of tools for creating split-screen effects. You can import your video clips, place them on different tracks, and use the software’s advanced compositing features to create seamless transitions and visual compositions. The color grading tools are also top-notch, allowing you to fine-tune the look of your videos.

Key Features:

Professional-grade editing tools

Advanced color grading

Visual effects and motion graphics

Audio post-production

Pricing: Free (with paid Studio version available)

5. iMovie

iMovie, available for macOS and iOS devices, is a user-friendly video editing software that offers a simple and intuitive interface for creating split-screen videos. It’s a great option for beginners and casual users who want to quickly create engaging content. iMovie is known for its ease of use and seamless integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

iMovie makes it easy to create split-screen effects with its picture-in-picture and side-by-side features. You can import your video clips, place them on the timeline, and use the software’s intuitive controls to resize and reposition them. The editor also includes a range of transitions and effects to enhance your videos.

Key Features:

Simple and intuitive interface

Picture-in-picture and side-by-side effects

Built-in transitions and effects

Seamless integration with Apple devices

Pricing: Free (with macOS and iOS devices)

6. Kapwing

Kapwing is an online video editor that offers a range of tools for creating split-screen videos. It’s a great option for users who want to edit videos directly in their web browser without downloading any software. Kapwing is known for its ease of use and collaboration features, making it ideal for teams.

Kapwing allows you to create split-screen effects with its intuitive online interface. You can upload your video clips, place them on the canvas, and use the software’s resizing and positioning tools to create the desired effect. The editor also includes a range of templates and effects to enhance your videos.

Key Features:

Online video editing

Collaboration features

Templates and effects

Easy to use interface

Pricing: Free (with paid Pro version available)

Feature Comparison

Feature VSDC Free Video Editor OpenShot HitFilm Express DaVinci Resolve iMovie Kapwing Ease of Use Medium Easy Medium Hard Easy Easy Split-Screen Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Price Free Free Free Free Free Free Advanced Effects Yes No Yes Yes No No Platform Windows Cross Windows/Mac Windows/Mac/Linux macOS Online

Tips for Split-Screen Video Editing

Plan your layout: Before you start editing, sketch out how you want your split-screen to look. This will help you choose the right video editor and streamline the editing process.

Before you start editing, sketch out how you want your split-screen to look. This will help you choose the right video editor and streamline the editing process. Use high-quality footage: The better the quality of your video clips, the better your final split-screen video will look.

The better the quality of your video clips, the better your final split-screen video will look. Keep it simple: Avoid overcrowding your split-screen with too many elements. A clean and simple design is often more effective.

Avoid overcrowding your split-screen with too many elements. A clean and simple design is often more effective. Use transitions: Smooth transitions between video clips can enhance the visual appeal of your split-screen video.

Create Captivating Visuals

Choosing the right free split-screen video maker can significantly elevate your content in 2025. Whether you prioritize ease of use, advanced features, or online accessibility, there’s a tool on this list to suit your needs. Experiment with different editors to find the perfect fit for your creative vision and start producing compelling split-screen videos today!

FAQ

What is a split-screen video?

A split-screen video displays two or more video clips simultaneously within the same frame, allowing viewers to see multiple perspectives or elements at once.

Are these video editors really free?

Yes, all the video editors listed offer a free version with split-screen capabilities. Some may have paid versions with additional features, but the free versions are fully functional for creating split-screen videos.

Which video editor is best for beginners?

OpenShot and iMovie are generally considered the easiest to use for beginners due to their intuitive interfaces and simple features.

