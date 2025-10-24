How To Install Npm On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Node Package Manager (npm) is an essential tool for JavaScript developers, allowing them to easily manage and install packages and dependencies. If you’re working with JavaScript on Windows 11, you’ll need to install npm to streamline your development workflow. This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step process to get npm up and running on your Windows 11 system.

This guide will walk you through the installation of Node.js, which includes npm, using different methods. We’ll also cover how to verify your installation and troubleshoot common issues, ensuring a smooth setup experience. Let’s get started and equip your Windows 11 machine with the power of npm.

How Do I Get npm on Windows 11?

Installing npm on Windows 11 involves installing Node.js, as npm comes bundled with it. Here’s how to do it:

Installing Node.js and npm using the Node.js Installer

This is the recommended and easiest method for most users.

Download the Node.js Installer: Go to the official Node.js website (https://nodejs.org/) and download the Windows installer. Choose the “LTS” (Long Term Support) version for stability. Run the Installer: Double-click the downloaded .msi file to launch the Node.js installer. Accept the License Agreement: Read the license agreement and check the box to accept the terms. Click “Next.” Choose the Installation Location: The installer will suggest a default installation location. You can change it if you prefer, but it’s generally best to leave it as is. Click “Next.” Select Components: Ensure that the “Add to PATH” option is selected. This will allow you to run node and npm commands from any command prompt window. Click “Next.” Tools for Native Modules: The installer offers to install tools necessary for compiling native modules. Check the box to automatically install the necessary tools (Chocolatey will be used for this). Click “Next.” Install: Click the “Install” button to begin the installation process. User Account Control (UAC): Windows may ask for permission to make changes to your system. Click “Yes.” Finish: Once the installation is complete, click “Finish.” If you chose to install tools for native modules, a new command prompt window will open to install Chocolatey and the necessary tools. Let that process complete.

Installing Node.js and npm using Chocolatey

Chocolatey is a package manager for Windows. If you already have Chocolatey installed, you can use it to install Node.js and npm.

Open an Elevated Command Prompt: Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” right-click “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Install Node.js: Type the following command and press Enter:

“ choco install nodejs.install “

Confirm Installation: Chocolatey will ask for confirmation before installing Node.js. Type “Y” and press Enter. Verify Installation: Once the installation is complete, restart your command prompt.

Installing Node.js and npm using Scoop

Scoop is another popular package manager for Windows.

Open PowerShell: Press the Windows key, type “powershell,” and press Enter. Install Scoop: If you don’t have Scoop installed, run the following command:

“ powershell irm get.scoop.sh | iex “

Install Node.js: Type the following command and press Enter:

“ scoop install nodejs “

Verifying the Installation

After installing Node.js, verify that both Node.js and npm are installed correctly.

Open a Command Prompt or PowerShell: Press the Windows key, type “cmd” or “powershell,” and press Enter. Check Node.js Version: Type the following command and press Enter:

“ node -v “

This should display the installed version of Node.js.

Check npm Version: Type the following command and press Enter:

“ npm -v “

This should display the installed version of npm.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

If you encounter any issues during the installation process, here are a few things to check:

Path Variables: Ensure that Node.js and npm are added to your system’s PATH environment variable. If not, you may need to add them manually.

Ensure that Node.js and npm are added to your system’s PATH environment variable. If not, you may need to add them manually. Permissions: Make sure you have the necessary permissions to install software on your system. Run the installer as an administrator.

Make sure you have the necessary permissions to install software on your system. Run the installer as an administrator. Firewall/Antivirus: Temporarily disable your firewall or antivirus software to see if it’s interfering with the installation.

Tips for Using npm on Windows 11

Keep npm Updated: Regularly update npm to the latest version using the command npm install -g npm@latest .

Regularly update npm to the latest version using the command . Use a Package Manager: Consider using a package manager like Yarn or pnpm for improved performance and dependency management.

Consider using a package manager like Yarn or pnpm for improved performance and dependency management. Global vs. Local Installations: Be mindful of whether you’re installing packages globally (using the -g flag) or locally (within a specific project).

npm Installation Methods Compared

Feature Node.js Installer Chocolatey Scoop Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Easy Automation Some High High Dependency Mgmt Basic Advanced Advanced Best For Beginners Developers Developers Update Process Manual Automated Automated

FAQ

How do I update npm on Windows? You can update npm by running the command npm install -g npm@latest in your command prompt or PowerShell.

Why is npm not recognized after installation? This usually means that npm is not in your system’s PATH environment variable. Ensure that the Node.js installation directory is added to the PATH.

Can I install npm without installing Node.js? No, npm is bundled with Node.js, so you must install Node.js to get npm.

How do I uninstall npm from Windows? Uninstall Node.js from your system’s “Add or Remove Programs” settings. This will also remove npm.

What is the difference between npm and Yarn? npm is the default package manager for Node.js, while Yarn is an alternative package manager that offers improved performance and features.

Streamlining Your JavaScript Workflow

With npm successfully installed on your Windows 11 machine, you’re now equipped to manage your JavaScript projects more efficiently. Leverage npm’s vast repository of packages to accelerate your development process and build robust applications.

