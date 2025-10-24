Top 20 Telework Software Solutions For Today's Remote Teams

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The shift to remote work has made telework software essential for businesses of all sizes. These tools facilitate communication, collaboration, and project management, ensuring productivity remains high even when teams are geographically dispersed. Choosing the right telework software can significantly impact efficiency and employee satisfaction.

With so many options available, selecting the best telework software can be overwhelming. This article highlights 20 of the top solutions on the market today, covering a range of features and pricing to help you find the perfect fit for your team’s needs.

What is the Best Telework Software for Remote Teams?

1. Zoom

Zoom is a leading video conferencing platform known for its ease of use and robust features. It supports video and audio conferencing, screen sharing, and recording, making it ideal for meetings, webinars, and online training. Its reliability and scalability have made it a favorite among businesses of all sizes.

Zoom helps users by:

Facilitating virtual meetings with high-quality video and audio.

Enabling collaboration through screen sharing and annotation tools.

Providing recording capabilities for future reference and training.

Top Key Features:

HD video and audio

Screen sharing

Recording and transcription

Breakout rooms

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $149.90/year/license

2. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a comprehensive collaboration platform integrated with the Microsoft 365 suite. It offers chat, video conferencing, file sharing, and task management, all in one place. Teams is particularly useful for organizations already using other Microsoft products, as it seamlessly integrates with them.

Microsoft Teams helps users by:

Streamlining communication with chat and video conferencing.

Facilitating file sharing and collaboration within a secure environment.

Organizing tasks and projects with integrated task management tools.

Top Key Features:

Chat and messaging

Video conferencing

File sharing

Task management

Pricing: Included with Microsoft 365 Business plans; standalone plans start at $4.00/user/month

3. Slack

Slack is a popular messaging app designed for team communication. It allows users to create channels for different topics, projects, or teams, making it easy to stay organized and focused. Slack also integrates with a wide range of other tools, enhancing its functionality.

Slack helps users by:

Organizing communication into dedicated channels.

Facilitating quick and efficient communication.

Integrating with other essential tools for enhanced productivity.

Top Key Features:

Channels for organized communication

Direct messaging

File sharing

Integrations with other apps

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $8.00/user/month

4. Asana

Asana is a project management tool that helps teams organize, track, and manage their work. It offers features like task assignments, deadlines, and progress tracking, making it easy to keep projects on schedule. Asana is suitable for teams of all sizes and industries.

Asana helps users by:

Organizing tasks and projects in a structured manner.

Tracking progress and deadlines.

Facilitating collaboration and communication.

Top Key Features:

Task management

Project tracking

Collaboration tools

Reporting

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $10.99/user/month

5. Trello

Trello is a visual project management tool that uses a Kanban-style board to organize tasks. It’s simple, intuitive, and highly customizable, making it a great choice for teams that need a flexible way to manage their work. Trello is particularly popular among creative teams and startups.

Trello helps users by:

Providing a visual overview of project progress.

Allowing for easy task assignment and tracking.

Offering a flexible and customizable workflow.

Top Key Features:

Kanban boards

Task cards

Collaboration tools

Power-Ups (integrations)

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $5/user/month

6. Google Workspace

Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) is a suite of online productivity tools that includes Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. It’s a comprehensive solution for communication, collaboration, and document management. Google Workspace is widely used by businesses of all sizes.

Google Workspace helps users by:

Providing a suite of integrated productivity tools.

Facilitating collaboration on documents and projects.

Offering secure cloud storage for files.

Top Key Features:

Gmail

Google Drive

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Google Meet

Pricing: Starts at $6/user/month

7. Monday.com

Monday.com is a work operating system that helps teams manage projects, workflows, and processes. It offers a visual and intuitive interface, making it easy to track progress and collaborate. Monday.com is suitable for a wide range of industries and team sizes.

Monday.com helps users by:

Providing a visual and intuitive platform for managing work.

Tracking progress and deadlines.

Facilitating collaboration and communication.

Top Key Features:

Project management

Workflow automation

Collaboration tools

Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $9/user/month

8. ClickUp

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform that combines project management, task management, time tracking, and more. It’s highly customizable and offers a wide range of features to suit different team needs. ClickUp is a great choice for teams that want a single platform to manage all their work.

ClickUp helps users by:

Providing a comprehensive platform for managing all aspects of work.

Offering a high degree of customization.

Tracking time and progress.

Top Key Features:

Task management

Project management

Time tracking

Collaboration tools

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $5/user/month

9. Toggl Track

Toggl Track is a time tracking tool that helps teams monitor how they spend their time. It’s simple, easy to use, and offers detailed reports to help identify areas for improvement. Toggl Track is ideal for freelancers, consultants, and teams that need to track billable hours.

Toggl Track helps users by:

Tracking time spent on tasks and projects.

Generating detailed reports on time usage.

Identifying areas for improvement in productivity.

Top Key Features:

Time tracking

Reporting

Project tracking

Team management

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $9/user/month

10. LastPass

LastPass is a password manager that helps teams securely store and manage their passwords. It generates strong passwords, stores them in a secure vault, and automatically fills them in when needed. LastPass is essential for protecting sensitive information and preventing data breaches.

LastPass helps users by:

Securely storing and managing passwords.

Generating strong passwords.

Automatically filling in passwords when needed.

Top Key Features:

Password management

Password generation

Secure vault

Multi-factor authentication

Pricing: Starts at $3/user/month

11. 1Password

1Password is another robust password management solution designed for both personal and business use. It offers secure password storage, generation, and autofill capabilities, along with features like secure notes and document storage. 1Password is known for its user-friendly interface and strong security measures.

1Password helps users by:

Providing a secure and convenient way to manage passwords.

Protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Streamlining the login process across various platforms.

Top Key Features:

Password storage and generation

Secure notes

Document storage

Autofill

Pricing: Starts at $2.99/user/month

12. Krisp

Krisp is an AI-powered noise cancellation app that removes background noise from calls and recordings. It works with any conferencing app

