Update: Tony has leaked Tony Hawk Pro Skater again already.

Update 2: There’s a trailer!

Upcoming remasters of both Tony Hawk Pro Skater and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 have been revealed by none other than the Pro Skater himself… That’s Tony Hawk.

The screenshots of Tony’s texts made their way onto Twitter where the professional skateboarder revealed that new remasters of the first two arcade skater games will be announced soon.

“Hey, I have a surprise and wanted to tell you first: we are bringing back Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2!” Reads the texts. “Original maps, original skaters and songs from the original soundtrack, plus new features! The game looks awesome and will be officially announced soon!”

Tony Hawk is sending texts that say that a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remaster is coming pic.twitter.com/drrVMBBZQz — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 12, 2020

The return to the classic video game series has been leaked numerous times over the past few months. Originally leaked via a band that’s contacted to do music for the upcoming video game and then afterwards leaked by professional skater Jason Dill, the news of a new Hawk game is far from a closely guarded secret.