Professional skater Jason Dill has revealed that a Skate 3 mobile version is currently in development at EA.

Revealed through an episode of the The Nine Club podcast, Dill mentioned that EA are working on Skate 3 mobile, much to the skater’s frustration.

“I got a call from the EA people about 10 months ago, and they said, ‘Hey, we want to talk about the Skate game.’ I said, oh that’s fine. [They] said, basically, ‘Hey Jason, we wanna do a mobile version of Skate 3.’ I wrote back, and I said, ‘What else?’ She wrote back, ‘No, that’s it,’” said Dill.

“I wrote back, ‘Look, no big deal, no one wants your stupid mobile version of Skate 3. Make Skate-fucking-4 already, cause, like, just do it. Just make the game and participate again. You can’t level it to the same numbers you get on other games, you do it for a cultural thing that pays you back later.”

Alongside the reveal of Skate 3 mobile, Dill reaffirmed previous premature reveals of a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game releasing later this year.