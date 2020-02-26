Japanese developer Square Enix is committed to maintaining its current-generation audience for the time being as the company claims it will not be releasing any next-gen exclusives anytime soon.

Revealed through the company’s Q3 FY2020 earnings, thanks VG24/7, Square revealed the company’s synergetic thoughts on releasing exclusively for Xbox One X and PlayStation 5 systems.

While the company revealed that they were working on next-gen titles for the upcoming machines, the backwards compatible nature of both consoles means that the developer will instead be working on games that release across current-gen and next-gen platforms.

“The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles,” Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda revealed.

“It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles.”

Despite the almost insane level of performance gain planned for the next generation compared to the current-gen base consoles– especially with Microsoft’s 12 Teraflop Xbox Series X – Square is not the only developer committed to the current generation.

In a unusual move, Microsoft will not be publishing any Xbox Series X exclusive games for the first year of its release. Outside of Sony PlayStation, it seems that most companies will be opting for a cross-gen experience.