Titanfall sequels are not “currently in development”, says Respawn

Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella has revealed that there are no Titanfall sequels currently in development at the shooter developer’s studio.

Despite anchoring the point that the mech-and-pilot first-person shooter franchise is “near and dear to everyone here at Respawn”, it was made very evident far future Titanfall sequels will be quite far in the future.

“There’s nothing currently in development,” Zampella explained in an IGN interview. “But it’s always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back [through Apex Legends’ lore].”

Despite this, Zampella expressed thoughts that there is hope for the series’ revival some time in the future. “At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there,” Zampella told the outlet. “We’ll see if I can make that happen.”

The Respawn Entertainment later echoed those thoughts in his “Ten Years of Respawn Entertainment” blog post that marked the company’s ten-year anniversary – yes, it’s been that long already.

“Of course, we can’t forget Titanfall, which is near and dear to everyone here at Respawn, as it’s the franchise that really helped put the studio on the map and show the world the caliber of games that we want to make,” Zampella said on the prospect of Titanfall sequels.

As it stands, Respawn Entertainment is a very busy company after their acquisition by EA. With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, a VR Medal of Honor and more Apex Legends content all in development at the studio, it may be a while before Titanfall comes back.