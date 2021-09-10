PlayStation, during their 2021 showcase, debuted the first gameplay of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in a new trailer.

Looking a whole lot like Borderlands 3, you’d be excused, at first, for thinking that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was just another of the game’s wacky and colourful DLCs, however, Gearbox’s latest should hopefully have enough to set it apart from its predecessor.

Similarly to Borderlands 2’s Assault on Dragonkeep DLC, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will play out through a tabletop game, with fantasy enemies, locations, and weapon types joining Borderlands trademark roster of more weapons than you can count, let alone know what to do with.

From the gameplay we’ve seen in the trailer, it also appears that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have some tabletop gameplay elements, such as an overworld where you can find additional loot.

To set itself apart from the main Borderlands series even more, in this fantasy outing players will have spells to cast, rather than the action skills from the previous games. It’s not fully been explained how these spells will work, but from the trailer, it appears they’ll provide some interesting variety to the gameplay.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is due to launch on March 25th 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.