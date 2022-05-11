As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we're bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you're connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/GdVpPbxio6 — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 5, 2022

After introducing the ability to see the users who viewed your profile in the last 30 days, TikTok is now rolling out a new feature on its app – the “Friends” tab. The new tab is already available to some users, but the rollout will cover more users over the coming weeks. It is not clear if the access for the tab will include all users in the future, but one thing is for sure: it will be replacing the Discovery tab in the app.

TikTok made the announcement through a Twitter post that reads:

“As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we’re bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you’re connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok.”

Just like the Discover tab, the new Friends tab will be placed at the bottom section of the app, alongside the Home, Upload, Inbox, and Profile tabs. Its main function is to practically provide users an easy option to view or watch content created by their friends or people they are connected with.

Tapping on the new Friends tab will present the users with a banner that reads “watch your friends’ videos.” TikTok posted a screenshot of the banner’s layout together with the announcement. Initially, the tab will present the content posted or uploaded by users’ friends. Nonetheless, for new users or those who still don’t have connections through the app, the banner will ask you to either “connect with contacts” or “connect with Facebook friends.” Under them, there will be a list of friends you can choose to follow or remove from the suggestions.

The new feature is a good sign of TikTok prioritizing more relatable content since it will now allow easy viewing of uploads from people you know or follow. Nonetheless, it is quite surprising for TikTok since it already has the “Following” tab that lets you view the posts of people you follow, including friends. With this, the concept of the feature might look a bit redundant for some. On the other hand, while the Discover tab will be removed, it doesn’t mean users will no longer receive suggestions for trending content on TikTok. The app will maintain its “For You” tab that can still recommend such videos.