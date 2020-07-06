Following TikTok ban, Facebook expands Instagram Reels to India

Last week, the Indian government banned several Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, and others. To take advantage of this situation, Facebook today expanded its Instagram Reels product to India.

Instagram Reels will allow users to create 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Instagram Stories. There is a new Top Reels section of Explore which will feature popular Reels from the Instagram community. As you can expect, you can soundtrack the Reels with a huge catalog of music, or use the audio from anyone’s else Reel to create a remix version of the same. Reels will allow users to add timed captions so words appear in certain scenes, and also add a ghost overlay option to make the video look fluid.

TikTok now has around 1 billion monthly active users around the world. Facebook is hoping that Instagram Reels will attract customers away from TikTok.

via: TC