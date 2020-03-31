“Dread it, run from it. Destiny arrives all the same,” is something I imagine Jisabelle – the truly horrific combination of Jill Valentine and Isabelle in this Resident Evil 3 Isabelle mod – to dryly quote to Racoon City’s zombie populous.

After playing the not-very-scary Resident Evil 3 for our full review that you should definitely read right here, nothing terrified me more than the Resident Evil 3 Isabelle mod these additional words are telling you, nay, warning you about.

Titled Isabelle Mask, as if that gross monstrosity could ever be just a mask – IT JOINS AT THE NECK, IT MELDS FLESH WITH FLESH, modder XxCRAZYPOTATOxX has created an abomination.

“Reaplaces Jill’s head with an Isabelle Mask from AC,” the mod description reads. No, it does not! Look at it! You’ve created a monster far scarier than zombies, more tenacious than Nemesis! It’s a crime against God!

Please, I beg of you, give Isabelle back her head, XxCRAZYPOTATOxX. Take her out of Resident Evil and back into Resident Services!