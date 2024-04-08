This new Edge extension will let you preview links on any website

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A Reddit user has released an extension for Microsoft Edge introduces link previews, a feature that can help you decide whether to open a link in a new tab without changing your current browsing session.

Some of the features:

Read mode for articles: Encountering an article cluttered with advertisements or distracting sidebars? The extension may offer a dedicated “Read Mode” that strips away unnecessary elements, allowing you to focus solely on the text content.

“Focus mode” when you hover the opened modal

AI summarizing and extracting the key points.

“Clickless browsing”: Just hover over any link, and it will open in a few seconds. Scroll outside the preview, and it will be closed.

Forcefully prevent links from opening in a new tab.

This extension’s functionality is not limited to Microsoft Edge. Similar extensions may be available for other popular browsers built on the Chromium engine, Firefox. Users commented that this feature is similar to Arc’s peak feature.

Chromium developers have been actively working on a native “Link Previews” feature, which means that Microsoft might be considering integrating similar functionality directly into the Edge browser.

While a native version may not offer all the advanced features currently available in extensions, its integration within the browser could offer a user-friendly and efficient experience.

While extensions provide a valuable solution at present, credit for the underlying concept may belong to Chromium developers who have been exploring native “Link Previews” for some time.

You can download it here.