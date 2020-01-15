Microsoft just recently released Hololens 2 to commercial buyers, but the AR headset has already seen intense interest from industrial and military customers.

Today Microsoft’s Alex Kipman showed off both the Hololens 2 custom-fitted to engineering company Trimble’s hardhat and also the military’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) headset based on the HoloLens 2.

Trimble’s HoloLens 2 XR10 is a HoloLens 2 solution compatible with an industry-standard hardhat and certified for use in safety controlled environments.

It features a 5-microphone array and innovative bone-conductive headset to provide crystal clear 2-way communication in high ambient noise environments and costs a mere $4950. Read more about it here.

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) device replaced the Army’s own Heads-Up Display 3.0 effort to develop a sophisticated situational awareness tool soldiers can use to view key tactical information before their eyes.

The headsets are designed initially to offer training opportunities to soldiers, allowing them to run through many repetitions of combat scenarios, such as clearing urban areas and engaging enemy forces, without having to leave home station and travel to training facilities.

Read more about it in our earlier coverage here or order your own HoloLens 2 here.