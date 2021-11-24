In September we reported that Samsung’s folding laptop plans were still alive, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe.

Today SamMobile reports that Samsung Display has continued to tease multiple folding screen devices, including a folding laptop. Additionally, a rumour on Korean sites also suggests the folding laptop may launch sooner than expected in 2022.

Samsung has been working for some time on so-called horseshoe laptops, a standardized 17-inch design with folding screens which were meant to run Windows 10X.

Microsoft’s plans of course changed, with the cancellation of Windows 10X and Microsoft moving forward to Windows 11.

Intel’s “Horseshoe Bend” concept sees a 17-inch folding tablet fold into a 13 inch laptop, with the bottom screen turning into a keyboard. Samsung Display would provide the folding screens, Intel the processor and Microsoft the OS adapted for the form factor.

The devices were always intended to launch in 2022, and if Samsung is still pushing ahead, it remains to be seen how Microsoft will support the effort with adaptations in Windows 11.