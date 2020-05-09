The redesigned Facebook.com is now available for everyone worldwide

At its annual developer conference, Facebook last year announced a fresh new design for Facebook.com. This new design makes the Facebook experience simpler, faster, and puts communities at the center. Facebook has also made it easier to find the most commonly used features and more. Today, Facebook announced that the new Facebook.com experience is now rolling out globally to everyone.

Highlights of the new Facebook.com redesign:

Find Things Faster: Find what you’re looking for faster with new streamlined navigation: it’s never been easier to find videos, games and Groups, and the home page and page transitions load faster. It’s similar to our mobile experience.

Reduce Glare with Dark Mode: Enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, with dark mode. It minimizes screen glare for use in low light, wherever you are. The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience.

Manage Pages, Groups and Events with Ease: Easily create Events, Pages, Groups and ads on Facebook. Preview a new Group you're starting in real time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it.

Source: Facebook