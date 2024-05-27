The new Sticky Notes experience is rolling out to all Windows users

Early this year, Microsoft announced the roll out of the new Sticky Notes experience for Microsoft 365 Insiders. Today, Microsoft announced that this new Sticky Notes experience is now rolling out to all Windows users worldwide.

The new Sticky Notes app integrates with OneNote, allowing users to access notes directly from the OneNote app on Windows. Also, this eliminates the need for a separate Sticky Notes app to offer an unified note-taking experience.

The new app allows users to quickly create notes or take screenshots with a single click. Additionally, the app automatically captures the source information of the app window where the note is taken, making it easier to reference later.

Users can access the new Sticky Notes app through the Windows Start menu, pin it to the taskbar for quick access, or use the keyboard shortcut Win + Alt + S for an even faster launch. You can also access the Sticky Notes via OneNote Android and iOS mobile apps.

The new Sticky Notes experience is available to users running Windows 10 Version 1903 (SDK 18362) or later, and have OneNote for Windows Version 2402 (Build 17328.20000) or later.