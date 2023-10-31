The new Meet app in Microsoft Teams offers a single view of upcoming meetings

With the new Microsoft Teams app, Microsoft delivered significantly improved performance and some brand-new features. One of the highlights of the new Teams app is the new Meet app.

The Meet app is a centralized location where you can access all meeting related information and resources like chats, files, agendas, and shared documents. It simplifies the meeting prep work and reduces time spent revisiting past meetings.

The Up Next section in Meet app will allow you to do the following:

View dates and times of upcoming meetings.

Access a meeting’s shared materials (pre-reads, agenda, etc.).

See who’s invited or attending a meeting.

Communicate with meeting participants via chat.

See and resolve timing conflicts.

Reschedule or propose new meeting times.

RSVP to meetings.

Manage meeting settings and options.

In the Recent section, you can access various information by clicking the following different tabs:

All to see all past meetings and their details.

to see all past meetings and their details. Content to access shared materials from past meetings.

to access shared materials from past meetings. Missed to see details of past meetings you were invited to but didn’t attend, available in Teams Premium.

to see details of past meetings you were invited to but didn’t attend, available in Teams Premium. Recorded to see available past meeting recordings.

to see available past meeting recordings. @Mentions to see and review moments from past meetings where your name was mentioned, available in Teams Premium.

Along with the new Teams app, Microsoft added several new features to the Teams app. You can read about them here.