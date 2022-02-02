Apple is rumored to release a new 5G iPhone SE in the first half of 2022, and it’ll be the company’s cheapest 5G iPhone. Now, based on what previous leaks have suggested, graphic designer Jermaine Smit in collaboration with Letsgodigital, recently made a series of product images of what could be the new iPhone SE 2022.

While the product images look stunning, the new iPhone SE 2022 is heavily inspired by the design of its predecessor. The product images are in line with previous rumors suggested — that the next-generation iPhone SE 2022 would look similar to its predecessor. So, the new SE model will feature the same thick bezels and a large home button with Touch ID.

Other design elements that Apple has decided to keep unchanged in the new iPhone SE 2022 are the rounded corner, glass back cover, and size of the display, as can be seen in the product images.

Instead of the design, the company wants to pay more attention to the important hardware pieces. The company will reportedly introduce the lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip to its upcoming SE 2022 model, the same chip that the latest iPhone 13 uses to draw computational power. The iPhone may also offer 128GB of storage memory as standard vs. 64GB in iPhone SE 2020. Additionally, it’s said to get 5G for connectivity, but unfortunately, there is nothing new beyond these changes.

If rumors are to be believed, Apple is planning to introduce a design overhaul to the iPhone SE 3 next year, though nothing concrete has come out on what will the exact design. However, some rumors suggest that the fourth-generation iPhone SE 3 will draw some design inspiration from the iPhone 11.

If you’re using a second-generation or older than iPhone SE 2020., are you planning to upgrade to the 2022 model despite knowing that it features the same design? Let us know your thoughts in down in the comments.