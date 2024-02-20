The much-anticipated Azure OpenAI Service On Your Data feature now generally available

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Azure OpenAI Service On Your Data, a groundbreaking feature empowering businesses to harness the power of OpenAI models (like GPT-4) directly on their private data with enterprise-grade Azure security.

Unlocking Data’s True Potential:

Azure OpenAI Service On Your Data eliminates the need for extensive model training, allowing organizations to instantly tap into the power of advanced AI like GPT-4. Organizations can streamline communication, elevate customer service, and enhance productivity – all while maintaining complete data privacy and control.

Out-of-the-Box Excellence:

Microsoft has pre-configured the service with precision prompt engineering and meticulously tuned components, guaranteeing accurate, concise, and coherent responses from every interaction.

General Availability Features:

Enhanced Enterprise Security: Protect your sensitive data with private endpoints, VPNs, and document-level access control, ensuring responses align with user permissions.

Protect your sensitive data with private endpoints, VPNs, and document-level access control, ensuring responses align with user permissions. Expanded Data Sources: Connect to various data sources, including Azure Blob Storage, Azure AI Search, and local files, for comprehensive analysis and insights.

Connect to various data sources, including Azure Blob Storage, Azure AI Search, and local files, for comprehensive analysis and insights. Customizable Responses: Tailor the chat experience to your specific needs by adjusting response length, document retrieval parameters, and more.

Tailor the chat experience to your specific needs by adjusting response length, document retrieval parameters, and more. Advanced Search Technology: Leverage vector and hybrid search from Azure AI Search for superior data retrieval accuracy and deeper understanding of your information.

Leverage vector and hybrid search from Azure AI Search for superior data retrieval accuracy and deeper understanding of your information. OpenAI Model Access: Utilize a range of powerful OpenAI models, including GPT-3.5-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo-16k, GPT-4, and GPT-4-32k.

Utilize a range of powerful OpenAI models, including GPT-3.5-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo-16k, GPT-4, and GPT-4-32k. Effortless Deployment: Quickly deploy your AI assistant as a web application or copilot within minutes, maximizing efficiency and minimizing development time.

Quickly deploy your AI assistant as a web application or copilot within minutes, maximizing efficiency and minimizing development time. Seamless Integration: Simplify integration with existing systems using the enhanced SDK, unlocking the full potential of Azure OpenAI On Your Data within your technology stack.

You can learn more about Azure OpenAI Service On Your Data feature here.