Lenovo has announced a new variant of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro at CES 2021.

First announced last year, the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is an Intel Evo certified device with a massive 14-inch 90 Hz OLED screen powered by an Intel Tiger Lake processor and dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

The headline feature, the OLED screen, has a 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 90 Hz refresh rate, 100 % PCI-P3 and 125% sRGB, as well as support for HDR and Dolby Vision .

According to Lenovo, chroma attributes are amplified up to 1.25 times compared to LCD technology, resulting in higher colour frequency and black saturation, and being an OLED screen, the screen offers contrast ratios 667 times higher than LCD technology.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro has an Intel Tiger Lake processor (up to Core i7) with Intel Iris Xe graphics, maximum 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe. Optionally you can add an Nvidia graphics card, up to the GeForce MX450.

It also sports an infrared webcam with dual microphones, which allows authentication via facial recognition thanks to Windows Hello, two Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm audio jack, one USB 3.2 Gen1 and two USB Type-C / Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 61Wh battery.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro OLED technical specifications

Processor: up to Intel Core i7 (Tiger Lake) 11th Gen

RAM: up to 16GB

Storage: up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Screen: 14 inch OLED (2880 x 1800 pixels), 90Hz, up to 100% DCI-P3 and 125% sRGB, HDR, Dolby Vision

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe, up to Nvidia GeForce MX450

Audio: Harman and Dolby Atmos speakers

Networking: WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: two USB Type-C (Intel Thunderbolt 4, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 4.0), one USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen1), 3.5mm audio jack

Battery: 61Whr

Other: IR Camera (dual mics)

Colour: Slate Gray

Dimension: 310 x 220 x 17.8 mm

Weight: up to 1.45 Kg

The laptop is slated to be launched in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific in the second quarter of 2021 at prices not yet announced. It is not clear if it will be coming to the USA.

via NotebookItalia