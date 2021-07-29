The Samsung Unpacked 2021 leaks keep flowing and the latest are official cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The cases will be available in leather, silicone + strap, clear and silicone + ring designs and are far from boring.

Leaked by 91Mobiles, the marketing images can be seen below:

The design with the ring would clip very well on a handbag with a carabiner, while the strap attachment takes this to the next level.

The ring case will be available in clear and purple, while the handset will be available in Black, Silver, Purple, and probably in Gold colour options.

