Sony’s first-party exclusive blockbuster The Last of Us Part 2 has swiftly become the fastest selling PlayStation 4 game of all time.

Despite huge leaks and an outcry of upset gamers, the post apocalyptic sequel of 2013’s critical darling has smashed sales records for Sony’s sunsetting console.

Revealed through a report by GamesIndustry.biz, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 has finally beaten 2016’s Uncharted 4 – another Naughty Dog joyride – opening week sales by a huge… 1%.

These sales are only counting the game’s physical sales; The Last of Us Part 2 become the fastest selling physical game of the year, knocking off Animal Crossing: New Horizons by an actually large 40% margin.

While this report is only for physical copies, predictions for the digital copies of The Last of Us Part 2 are also staggeringly large as the game quickly became the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation 4’s history.