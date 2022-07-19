Google announced its Pixel 6a smartphone at its I/O 2022 event to woo buyers looking for a budget flagship phone. The Google Pixel 6a is all set to go on sale on July 21 in several markets, including the USA. While the Google Pixel 6a will be available beyond the US markets, people in India are still unaware of when it will the 6a will hit stores.

While the official launch date is still under wraps, the Pixel 6a India pricing seems to have leaked before its official launch. Leakers based in India have somehow managed to unveil the box price of Google Pixel 6a. The box price is INR 43,999, and according to leaker Abhishek Yadav, the Indian variant could launch at a retail price of around INR 37,000. In the US, it starts at $449 (? INR 35,000).

So, Pixel 6A Indian variant will launch around 37,000 INR. https://t.co/eJARe17Zrz — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 18, 2022

The original Google Pixel 6 skipped the Indian markets, leaving Pixel fans in the country disappointed. But a more budget-friendly Pixel 6a could be the best bet for price-sensitive markets like India. Below are the specifications of the 6a.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6a SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup, consisting of 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, and 12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114? (ultrawide), 1.25µm. It also has a single selfie camera of 8 MP, f/2.0. For computational power, the 6a will use the Google Tensor chip based on the 5nm process.

It is equipped with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The phone is powered by Li-Po 4410 mAh battery, with support for up to 18W fast charging.

Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.