THE Google I/O event will start from May 11 and continue until the next day, May 12. The event will see a lot of announcements from the search giant, including a new Pixel 6a, according to leaker Jon Prosser.

As per the leaker, the I/O event will see only the announcements of the rumored Pixel 6a phone, but users may have to wait until July for the new Pixel phone to hit the market. Prosser claims that Pixel 6a will be available from July 28 in most markets.

Google will reportedly show a teaser of a new Pixel Watch at the I/O event, but the smartwatch won’t get a formal announcement there. Prosser says that Google will formally announce the Pixel Watch along with Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in October.

Leaker @Shadow_Leak has also corroborated the launch date of the Pixel 6a, saying that it’ll be available from July 28. The leaker also says the 6a is codenamed “Bluejay.” The leaker posted the upcoming Pixel phone specifications on Twitter, but we already know some of that.

Google Pixel 6a rumored specifications

Google Pixel 6a will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and single a LED flash. Rumor has it that Google Pixel 6a will use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the original Pixel 6.

The tipster hasn’t given us the complete information about the specs of the smartphone. For example, details related to camera details, processors are not known. But it’s being said that the company might use the Tensor GS101 chipset in the phone. It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Other features include a USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint sensor.