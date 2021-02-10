The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announces partnership with Microsoft

ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) today announced a partnership with Microsoft to grow the game of cricket using technology. This partnership will initially focus on three key areas: High Performance, Cricket Communities and Cultural Transformation.

Microsoft and ECB will explore how AI, real-time data and analytics can improve the performance of England teams. Also, the ECB will also work with Microsoft to explore how ball-tracking technology can help to discover the next generation of cricketers, and offer more opportunities for diverse talent across the whole game.

Tom Harrison, ECB CEO, said:

This partnership has the potential to transform every level of our game. The ability to drive innovation across high performance cricket will support the continued excellence of our elite teams, and the opportunities we will provide together across the whole recreational cricketing community will improve the life chances of many young people and adults. We could not have a better partner than Microsoft as we look to put technology at the heart of our business, develop the culture of the game and bring our purpose to life.

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK, said:

Microsoft is proud to support the England and Wales Cricket Board in its quest to become a digital-first organisation that can meet the needs and expectations of fans and players now and in the future. A key aspect of our work together is to create long-lasting economic change in local communities by helping people acquire digital skills so vital to their futures. This partnership is a great example of how we at Microsoft can fulfil our mission of empowering people and organisations around the world to achieve more.

Source: Microsoft