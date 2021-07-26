Speaking to IGN, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola has revealed that EA’s upcoming Dead Space remake may include cut content, as well as features from the game’s sequels.

“In terms of visuals, sound, gameplay, everything, we are rebuilding all of these assets,” Campos Oriola announced to IGN, revealing that the remake is a lot more than just a remaster as he went on to say that “we are not porting them, it’s not uprezzing the texture or adding more polygons to the model. It’s really rebuilding all these elements.”

As part of this, the team at EA Motive reportedly have access to cut content from the original Dead Space game, with Campos Oriola detailing how the team has access to “some of the iterations that were made prior to ship by the team.” This includes visions for the game that were changed for “technical constraints or [some other reason],” according to Campos Oriola.

With current next-gen consoles having far more power compared to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 which Dead Space originally released onto, it’s very possible that some of this content, cut out due to technical constraints, may be reintroduced to make this remake as good as it could possibly be.

According to IGN, the team at EA Motive won’t just be remaking the gameplay with a brand new fit and finish as they’ll also be “refining the original’s gameplay,” with mechanics from the game’s sequels.

Dead Space 2’s advancements to zero gravity segments were specifically cited within the interview, but there’s no telling for now if any other mechanics might make it into the remake.

We’ve only seen a brief glimpse of the Dead Space remake so far at EA Play Live 2021 and during the show there wasn’t any release date revealed, so we’re still waiting for more information.