Epic is continuing its free game giveaways with The Bridge, a monochrome logic puzzle game that’ll make you think all the way outside the box and then some.

The Bridge was first released back in 2013. The game contains 48 mind-boggling puzzles along with a time-rewind system that allows you to make as many mistakes as you want and then pretend you made none.

You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim your free game and you’ll need the Epic Games Launcher to download and play it. Both the account and launcher are completely free.

You can also claim the game through your browser if, like me, you’re a ‘get now and download and play in 5 months when you remember you picked it up for free’ kind of person. No payment information is required to get your game.

The Bridge is a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective. It is Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher. Manipulate gravity to redefine the ceiling as the floor while venturing through impossible architectures. Explore increasingly difficult worlds, each uniquely detailed and designed to leave you with a pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment. The Bridge exemplifies games as an art form, with beautifully hand-drawn art in the style of a black-and-white lithograph.

You can get The Bridge for yourself on the Epic Games Store by following the link here or by searching for “The Bridge” on the store or Epic Games Launcher.

The Bridge will be free until January 30th, whereupon it’ll return to full price and the ultimate farm simulator, Farming Simulator 19, will be up for grabs instead.

Just in case you missed it, Epic has confirmed that it’ll continue its generous tradition of giving away games throughout the rest of 2020. Fun fact: if you picked up every single free game Epic has offered since its launch, your Epic library would be worth at least $1,455.

Check back in on the 30th to see what Epic’s offering after Farming Simulator 19. Happy gaming!