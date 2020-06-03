The BBC is launching a voice assistant based on Microsoft’s Speech Recognition Service on Azure.

Called Beep Voice Assistant, the Windows 10 software is designed to deal particularly well with the more complex accents across UK.

The software lets users:

Keep up to date with news and weather snapshots any time of the day

Listen to live BBC Radio, podcasts, music mixes and on-demand radio shows

Get fun jokes, and quirky facts from BBC Comedy writers

The BBC says new features will be added on a weekly or monthly basis, and the service may eventually move to other platforms such as their iPlayer TV streaming service and BBC’s official website.

Beep is currently only available to Windows 10 Insiders, who can help improve the service further.

If you qualify, you can find the software here.

via Venturebeat