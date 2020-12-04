Last we saw of Tesla’s Las Vegas Boring tunnel it was largely a construction site.

Today Tesla released a short video giving us our first look at a rather psychedelic station, where passengers from the Last Vegas Convention Center will be boarding self-driving Tesla cars to transverse the tunnel loop.

Tunnel Rave pic.twitter.com/d3JKOIAsy7 — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 4, 2020

The car-bases system has received criticism for likely being slow to load, limiting the throughput of the system, but Tesla has continued to forge ahead and has already agreed to extend the loop system further along the Las Vegas strip.