We reported on Saturday that Telsa will be skipping version 10.7 of the Full Self-Driving Beta software and jump directly to version 10.8, following a tweet from Elon Musk.

Tesla FSD 10.8 plus holiday fun software release probably Tuesday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2021

Now it appears the company has changed their mind, as version 10.7 of the package is now rolling out to qualifying users. One of the notable improvements is a reduction in “shadow braking”, where the car slows down for no apparent reason.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.7 changelog:

Improved object attributes network to reduce false cut-in slowdowns by 50% and lane assignment error by 19%.

Improved photon-to-control vehicle response latency by 20% on average.

Expanded use of regenerative braking in Autopilot down to O mph for smoother stops and improved energy efficiency.

Improved VRU (pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles, animals) lateral velocity error by 4.9% by adding more auto-labeled and simulated training examples to the dataset.

Reduced false slowdowns for crossing objects by improved velocity estimates for objects at the end of visibility.

Reduced false slowdowns by adding geometric checks to cross-validate lane assignment of objects.

Improved speed profile for unprotected left turns when visibility is low.

Added more natural behavior to bias over bike lanes during right turns.

Improved comfort when yielding to jaywalkers by better modelling of stopping region with soft and hard deadlines.

Improved smoothness for merge control with better modelling of merge point and ghost objects positioned at the edge of visibility.

Improved overall comfort by enforcing stricter lateral jerk bounds in trajectory optimizer

Improved short deadline lane changes through richer trajectory modeling.

Improved integration between lead vehicle overtake and lane change gap selection.

Updated trajectory line visualization.

The next version is expected to bring support for navigation waypoints and expanded distribution to those with lower safety scores.

via Electrek