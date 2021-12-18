After delivering both versions 10.6 and 10.6.1 of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta software last week, Elon Musk has announced that they will be skipping version 10.7 of the software and jump directly to version 10.8.

Tesla is targeting the 21st of December for the update, which is set to include a “holiday fun” add-on. Last year Tesla released new games and new visualizations to celebrate the season.

Musk also suggested Tesla will roll out FSD Beta 10.8 to those with a safety score around 97, but did not absolutely confirm this.

He did however confirm that the new software stack will support waypoints for FSD navigation.

Musk also said Tesla will be rolling out an option to adjust Sentry Mode sensitivity, though he did not give a time scale for this.