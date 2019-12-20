The Tesla Cybertruck has been officially launched, and keen-eyed fans have been sharing their public sightings online.

An insider video from the company’s Christmas party shows the Cybertruck -along with what appears to be a clay model-, the ATV- Tesla’s electric quad bike all-terrain vehicle- and finally the Tesla Roadster.

Previous sightings include the Los Angeles Airport by via Cody Simms on Twitter.

The vehicle was also spotted by Chicaco_Roy in Hawthorne, near the Tesla Design Studio in the day time.

In both cases, the truck positively dwarfs the surrounding cars, but interestingly Elon Musk has said on twitter the final vehicle may be slightly smaller.

We can prob reduce width by an inch & maybe reduce length by 6+ inches without losing on utility or esthetics. Min height is below 75 inches when air suspension set to low. Will post exact number soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2019

Musk said this is to make sure it is possible to park the car in existing structures such as parking garages and spaces.

True, more for parking at destination. Really needs to fit in same external envelope as a full-size SUV, but with better height control with air suspension, so it can fit in low clearance parking garages. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2019

The Tesla Cybertruck in the wild does, of course, look about double the size of other cars on the road, but that is pretty standard for trucks in USA.

Elon Musk has also been taking the Cybertruck for a spin around LA:

Highlights of Tesla Cybertruck:

With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.

Space for your toolbox, tire and Cyberquad, with room to spare. Utilize 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including the under-bed, frunk and sail pillars.

With the ability to pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, Cybertruck can perform in almost any extreme situation with ease.

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

Seat six comfortably with additional storage under the second-row seats. Complete with an advanced 17” touchscreen with an all-new customized user interface.

From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air.

Tesla single motor RWD will cost $39,900, Dual motor AWD will cost $49,900 and Tri motor AWD will cost $69,900. Self-driving unit will cost an extra $7000. You can pre-order Tesla Cybertruck here by paying $100 deposit. More than 250,000 people have already put down a reservation for the vehicle.

