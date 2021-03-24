Telegram Desktop for Windows 10 has received a new update, bringing exciting new features that the company has been working on for quite some time.

The update includes the Clubhouse-like Audio rooms, allowing users to host voice chats in groups. Needless to say, the feature is a potential threat to Clubhouse. Also, the feature includes other useful features, including the ability to see users’ bio text from the list of participants and to be able to raise your hand to show admins you want to speak to. The update also includes other important changes, and you can check that all out in the full official changelog.

Changelog

VOICE CHATS 2.0: CHANNELS, MILLIONS OF LISTENERS, RECORDED CHATS, ADMIN TOOLS MILLIONS OF CONCURRENT LISTENERS Start limitless Voice Chats in Groups and Channels.

Host discussions that can be listened to by millions of people simultaneously. VOICE CHAT RECORDINGS Record voice chats to share or publish in Channels later.

See that a chat is being recorded from the red dot next to its title. IMPROVED LIST OF PARTICIPANTS See user bio texts right from the list of participants.

Raise your hand to show admins you want to speak. TOOLS FOR ORGANIZERS Create separate Voice Chat Invite Links for listeners or speakers.

Change the title of your Voice Chat to give people an idea of the current topic.

Join Voice Chats as one of your Channels to hide your personal account.

You can download and install the Telegram Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.