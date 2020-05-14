Telegram Desktop for Windows 10 has received a new update, bringing a couple of new features, a few improvements, and general bug fixes.

Taking the Telegram Desktop app to version 2.1.5.0., the update brings new emojis(Emoji 12.1) alongside the ability to view messages containing long monospace texts in the wide bubbles. The update also brings improved font selection and support for bold font two new languages — CJK and Farsi. Further, you’ll also be able to disable Task icon flash from the Settings. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Added support for new emoji (Emoji 12.1).

Disable the Taskbar icon flash or the Dock icon bounce in Settings > Notifications.

Channels to which you can’t post will no longer be suggested when forwarding.

View messages containing long monospace texts in wide bubbles.

Improved font selection and bold font support for CJK and Farsi.

Bug fixes and other minor improvements.