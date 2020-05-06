The privacy-focused messaging app, Telegram Desktop for Windows has received an update. The update brings a couple of useful new features which include more stickers with an improved UI, an updated to quizzes and access to Telegram’s Quiz Creators Contest.

The update takes the Telegram Desktop app Version 2.1.2 . You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Sticker list – Access a catalog of over 20,000 stickers created by professional artists from the updated sticker panel by touching the ‘+’ icon.

Use the sticker search to find the stickers you need – or scroll down from the latest sets to the great classics.

Quiz 2.0 – Add explanations that appear after answering quiz questions.

Check the time left to answer a question from @QuizBot with the new countdown animation.

Quiz creators contest – Take part in the Telegram contest with € 400,000 up for grabs using @QuizBot to create and publish an educational test on any topic.

Animated Darts – Send a single dart emoji ? to see if you can hit the mark.

Bug fixes and various improvements.

You can download and install the Telegram Desktop app on your Windows 10 PC from this link, or you can click on the below link to download and install the app on your Windows PC.

via WBI