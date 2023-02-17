Telegram Desktop app on Windows gets updated with many new features

Telegram Desktop app on Windows 10 and 11 has been updated with many new features. Taking the app to version 4.6.3, the latest update adds features such as the ability to quickly create group and profile pictures from animated emoji and stickers, thanks to the new Use An Emoji option. The latest version of the Telegram Desktop app also can filter stickers and emojis by categories.

Telegram Desktop 4.6.3 is not just about improving the emoji experience. It also has features such as Chat Translation, enabling users to translate entire chats in real-time as they scroll through them or receive new messages. If you are a group admin on Telegram, you can also have more control over how many types of media group members can send. You can control whether they can send nine distinct media types.

The new release of Telegram Desktop also has something for developers. If you are one, it is now possible to let users quickly select groups, channels, or contacts that meet predefined criteria. Another useful functionality that will be useful for everyone is the ability to open chats or additional accounts in separate windows. However, this release does not include any bug fixes or performance improvements.

Telegram version 4.6.3 changelog

While the latest version of Telegram Desktop comes with many new features, its previous release was even bigger. Last month, Telegram Desktop received the ability to hide media by wrapping photos and videos you send in a fuzzy cover, and set a picture of your choice for your contacts. It also enabled users to set who can see their profile pictures to Nobody and add some users as exceptions. The last release also added a bunch of privacy features. You can read about them here.

If you haven’t installed the Telegram Desktop app on your PC, you can click on the link below. You can also go to the Microsoft Store to install the latest version of Telegram Desktop.