Teams Rooms on Windows to get a major update including support for 4K displays

Teams Rooms on Windows, Microsoft’s popular one-stop solution for meetings for organizations, is getting a new major update in the coming months.

Microsoft is working to bring the new generation of the Teams app to Teams Rooms on Windows devices and enable native support for 4K displays. The update will also enhance the experience with front-of-room displays and touchboards, but 4K video streaming will not be included in the initial release.

These two features were spotted previously on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site under Feature ID 381157 and 380856. Both of these features are rolling out in April this year.

“The new Teams app is now supported on Teams Rooms on Windows, allowing all Teams Rooms devices to optimize room experience and render intelligent audio and video more reliably,” Microsoft says in the update.

You can get Teams Rooms on Windows for as cheap as $0 for the basic version, but it’s limited to 25 rooms. For bigger organizations, you may want to opt for AI-powered Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro for $40 room/month.

Not too long ago, Microsoft also began shipping Surface Hub 3, its new Teams-friendly device, for pre-orders. Available in two sizes, you can get a Surface Hub 3 for as cheap as $9,499 for the 50″ version.