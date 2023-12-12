TCL TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi - Simple Troubleshooting Guide

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If your TCL TV won’t connect to Wi-Fi, you won’t be able to access online media or browse the internet. Below, I’ll discuss why this might happen and how you can resolve it easily.

Why Is Your TCL Smart TV Not Connecting to Wi-Fi?

Network Issues

Unlike a wired connection, wireless connections can be interrupted by various interferences. You must make sure that the TV is placed within the range of your router.

Poor Internet Connection

If your internet connection itself is unstable, your TV won’t connect to the Wi-Fi network.

Outdated Firmware And Software

Pending software updates can also lead to connectivity issues. If you haven’t updated your TV firmware or if your router has a pending OTA software update, that might be the culprit behind your connection issue.

Loose Connection

There might be a loose cable in your connection.

Wrong Credentials

Even a small typo in your Wi-Fi credentials might prevent your TCL TV from connecting to the network. When entering your password, ensure you’re entering it correctly.

Problems With TV Settings

Some TCL TVs only connect to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. If your router supports dual-band, you need to ensure that you’re connecting to the supported networks only. In addition, if you’ve enabled some security protocol or network encryption, that might also interfere with the connection.

Problems With TV Hardware

In rare cases, there might be a hardware problem with the modem in your TCL TV.

What To Do When Your TCL TV Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi?

1. Check the Internet Connection on Another Device

First, you need to check the lights on your router. If it’s blinking red, there’s a firmware or software issue and you need to contact your ISP. If the light is blinking blue or green, the router is downloading a firmware update and trying to connect to the internet.

Wait until the update is complete and verify the internet speed. Go to an online speed checker like Speedtest by Ookla or Fast.com. Check the ping and the upload and download speeds.

If they don’t match your internet plan, contact your service provider at once.

2. Power Cycle Your TV and Router

Power off your TV and unplug the power cord from the TV and router. Wait for 1 minute, and then plug them back again. Turn on the power and wait for your router to start up; it should take less than a minute.

Once your router is ready, try connecting your TV.

3. Connect to the Correct Network

First, check which frequency band your TV supports. You can find this info in the TV instruction manual. Then, you should:

Go to Settings > Network > Connection. Here, you should notice two networks: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Select your supported network. Enter the credentials and check if it connects.

If your TCL TV doesn’t specify any network restrictions, try connecting to the 5 GHz network. It offers faster internet speeds in short ranges and is less susceptible to interference.

OEMs sometimes release software updates to fix connectivity issues. First, connect your TV to the internet using an Ethernet cable. Then:

Go to Home > All Settings > General > About this TV. Here, press the “Check For Updates” button.

Let your TV download and install the software update. Then, disconnect the Ethernet cable and check if you can connect your TCL TV using Wi-Fi.

5. Factory Reset Your TCL TV

This will reset all the settings to default and should eliminate any software bugs that are causing the network issue.

Go to Home > All Settings > General. Here, find an option that says Reset to Initial Settings or Factory Reset.

Follow the on-screen instructions to revert your TV to its initial settings. Once the reset is complete, check if the Wi-Fi connection issue is resolved.

If nothing else works, it could be a hardware issue. Contact the technician and schedule a maintenance visit. If your TV is still under warranty, you can get it repaired for no cost.

Conclusion

Now you know what to do if your TCL TV won’t connect to Wi-Fi. Once you have identified the reason behind the connection issue, you can use one of these solutions to resolve it.

Which one worked for you? Let me know in the comments below.