Tavern AI Alternative: 5 AI Chatbot Platforms To Consider

Finding a Tavern AI alternative can be daunting. For that reason, I decided to put together a list of the platform’s top alternatives.

In this post, you’ll find a brief overview of each option and a table of its pros and cons.

But before we begin, I’ll share a few lines about Tavern AI in case you haven’t used it before.

What Is Tavern AI?

Tavern AI is an open-source platform for chatbot interactions. It allows you to create virtual characters and use different AI writing tools for engaging stories and conversations.

It’s widely considered one of the best conversational chatbot services. It focuses on text-based interactions, taking the depth of conversations to the next level.

Some, however, consider Tavern AI to be non-beginner-friendly, thus searching for an alternative. So, in this piece, I’ll cover platforms that are similar to Tavern, yet different in their own unique ways.

How To Choose the Best Tavern AI Alternative

When choosing an AI chatbot platform, it’s essential to consider the following criteria:

Ease of use : The app should be user-friendly. Whether you’re signing up for an account, creating virtual characters, or editing scenarios, you should be able to do that quickly and easily without relying on how-to guides from multiple sources.

: The app should be user-friendly. Whether you’re signing up for an account, creating virtual characters, or editing scenarios, you should be able to do that quickly and easily without relying on how-to guides from multiple sources. Chatbot creation : This option contributes to a more personalized experience. Additionally, you should be able to set your character’s background story, interests, personality traits, example dialogs, and greeting messages.

: This option contributes to a more personalized experience. Additionally, you should be able to set your character’s background story, interests, personality traits, example dialogs, and greeting messages. Message limits : Many platforms offer unlimited messages, so you should look for the one that either has generous limits or none.

: Many platforms offer unlimited messages, so you should look for the one that either has generous limits or none. Cross-device compatibility : If you want to start your AI journey on your desktop computer or laptop, and resume it on a mobile device, the app should support your device preferences.

: If you want to start your AI journey on your desktop computer or laptop, and resume it on a mobile device, the app should support your device preferences. Security : Choosing a secure platform is quite important. Considering that, always check if the service offers a secure connection. Look for a green padlock icon at the beginning of the web address. If it’s there, you’re good to go.

: Choosing a secure platform is quite important. Considering that, always check if the service offers a secure connection. Look for a green padlock icon at the beginning of the web address. If it’s there, you’re good to go. Pricing: AI chatbot apps have different pricing models, but a high price tag doesn’t guarantee top quality. So, make sure to select the one with a good value-to-cost balance.

While doing research for this article, I had all of these criteria in mind to help you find the best Tavern AI alternative.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the top contenders!

Best 5 Tavern AI Alternatives

In this section, you’ll discover how other platforms compare to Tavern AI, and the unique aspects that make them a good alternative. Let’s start, shall we?

Botify AI

Botify AI is an AI chatbot platform that lets you create your own virtual characters by setting their interests, speaking voice, and mood. Once you start chatting with them, you can use AI-generated responses to keep the conversation flowing naturally.

It’s also possible to edit your character’s answers, which lets you control the direction of your conversations. The app’s premium version supports NSFW chats in addition to unlimited audio and image messages.

If the reason you’re looking for a Tavern AI alternative is better ease of use, then you’ll love Botify AI. You can test the platform right away, without even creating an account, which is refreshing compared to Tavern AI’s complicated setup process.

Another thing that makes Botify AI a good option is that it has a native mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

However, it doesn’t provide the same depth of conversation as Tavern AI. Still, it compensates for it with rich visual chat experiences.

Pros Cons It doesn’t require account creation Only has six character categories Has a free version Pricing could be more transparent Beginner-friendly Supports text, audio, and image messages

CrushOn AI

CrushOn AI is another popular Tavern AI alternative. It’s an AI platform that lets you create and chat with bots. You can use pre-made characters or create your own.

When it comes to character creation, CrushOn AI supports nearly the same level of detailed personalization. You can define your character’s personality and example dialogs, and create scenarios for them. It, however, doesn’t have features like memory scroll and repetition penalty.

Next, you can choose between SFW and NSFW modes and you can transfer your experiences to your mobile screen. CrushOn AI has native mobile apps, which is something Tavern AI lacks.

Pricing-wise, it has a free version, but if you want more than 50 messages per month, you’ll need to subscribe. The pricing plans range from $5.99 to $49.99/month.

Pros Cons You can create highly nuanced virtual characters Limited free plan The platform has a free version It supports SFW and NSFW modes Offers a mobile app for iOS and Android

Charstar AI

Charstar AI lets you engage in entertaining conversations with AI-driven characters.

What I like about it is that you can create quite diverse chatbots. From appearance to personality traits and skills, you can customize your AI companion to the smallest of details.

As far as the quality of dialogs and stories goes, Charstar AI, like Tavern AI, provides versatile and dynamic interactions.

You can also use it on mobile devices and it’s very novice friendly.

On the other hand, Charstar has a premium version that unlocks unlimited messages. Tavern AI is free if we don’t count the costs associated with external APIs.

Still, you can earn points and exchange them for free messages with its rewards system. There are several ways to earn stars, including daily check-ins, sharing posts about Charstar on TikTok and Reddit, and more. So, you can use the AI platform for free.

Pros Cons Free AI chatbot platform You can’t test the platform without creating an account first Highly customizable AI characters Only paid versions support unlimited messages Mobile app available Simple signup process

Venus Chub AI

If Tavern AI’s setup process doesn’t sound complicated to you, you’ll have no trouble setting up Venus AI. This conversational AI platform requires connecting your Venus AI and OpenAI account via the API key. And because it uses OpenAI, you can expect high-quality conversations with the characters.

One of the platform’s advantages is that it has a large character library, currently counting over 60,200. The category selection is quite impressive as well.

It also has a strict distinction between SFW and NSFW content, allowing you to switch between the two.

Venus AI pricing includes Mercury and Mars subscriptions, priced at $5/month and $20/month, respectively. Compared to Tavern AI, it’s more expensive. However, you can also use it for free, so it might be just the Tavern AI alternative you’re looking for.

Pros Cons Large character library Not beginner-friendly Intuitive interface Lacks a native mobile app Supports character creation Offers SFW and NSFW chats

Pephop AI

We come to the last Tavern AI alternative – Pephop AI. The AI chatbot platform relies on natural language technology to create human-like conversations.

You can choose one of the many pre-made characters or create a new one. The level of customization is quite high. You can define your character’s traits, dialog examples, and backstory.

If you already have a character on Tavern AI, you can import it here.

Moreover, Pephop AI is much more user-friendly. You don’t need any technical know-how to start exploring the chatting platform.

It’s also free to use, but it has some limitations, such as message count and characters’ memory. To get access to all features, you’ll need to subscribe.

Pros Cons Extensive character library Limited free version Supports new character creation No mobile app High-quality AI-based conversations Allows character import from other platforms

Summary

In a nutshell, regardless of how good Tavern AI is, it’s not for everyone. Luckily, there are plenty of alternatives out there.

I created this review with an overview of five platforms that are worth exploring. Each of them has its strengths and weaknesses. Hopefully, you’ll find your Tavern AI alternative without much effort. Good luck!