Venus Chub AI Review - All You Need To Know

If you want a detailed Venus Chub AI review, this post is for you.

AI tools understand any human prompts and can respond accordingly. This has led to the widespread creation and distribution of AI art, philosophy, food recipes, workout routines, and in Venus Chub’s case, a chatbot specifically made for adults aged 18+.

Therefore, in this review, you’ll learn about its features and everything you need to know to make the most out of it.

Let’s begin!

What Is Venus Chub AI?

Venus Chub AI is an artificial intelligence-powered NSFW website where you can create and chat with various erotic chatbots. They’re specially designed to understand and interact with users in specific roles or scenarios based on their prompts.

You can choose from a range of characters or create custom ones in various scenarios (romance, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and lots more) for conversations.

The platform makes use of advanced natural language processing technology and algorithms that help its conversational abilities.

This technology makes it understand human prompts and provide the right answers to fit with the characters it has been assigned.

All you have to do to start chatting is link it with your OpenAI account with an API key.

Features

1. Conversational Abilities

One of the notable features of Venus Chub AI is its conversational abilities. It can engage its users in meaningful conversations while playing different roles.

Additionally, its use of NLP technology allows for more in-depth and meaningful chats.

2. Huge Character Hub

With Venus Chub AI, you can choose and interact with over 60,210+ unique characters, each with their peculiar conversational styles and characteristics. This makes every interaction different from the last and much more engaging.

However, this is not as impressive as a few similar AI platforms. For example, Janitor AI has 202,663+ characters.

3. Character Creation

Unlike other platforms like Janitor AI, Venus Chub AI allows you to create forks based on existing characters. You can basically create new versions of any character with your tweaks.

4. Intuitive User Interface

The platform has an intuitive and user-friendly interface, thanks to the constant updates.

This has made the software more beginner-friendly. On the other hand, advanced users can explore the platform’s API and employ its conversational abilities in their businesses. For example, several hundreds of users generate stories about the website’s characters using NovelAI.

5. Browse Chatlogs and Lorebooks

Although chats are secure and private, a lot of users still opt to post their chatlogs for others to read and enjoy.

Venus Chub AI also has a dedicated section for lorebooks created by other users. You can export these books to train any new character you create on your preferred roles to get better responses from it.

6. Sensitive Content

The platform focuses on NSFW (not safe for work) content. Additionally, this feature makes it impossible for the chatbot to flag any question in conversation as private.

However, just like with other chatbots like Janitor AI and Character AI, it also has SFW (safe for work) content.

This means that you can use the site without coming in contact with any NSFW content.

How To Use Venus Chub AI

Follow these steps to enjoy all of the features mentioned above:

Visit the Chub Venus AI website and sign up.

Verify your email address. Log into the website and select any of the available characters to start a chat. Alternatively, you can create a new character by clicking on the button at the top-right corner.

Once you open a new chat, you’ll need to set up your OpenAI API key before the chatbot can respond to your prompts. To do this, click on API not ready! Visit OpenAI to create a new account or sign in. Apart from OpenAI, you can also use Mars, Mercury, Ooba, Google, or Kobold AI API. Go to the API keys section and generate a new key.

Enter the key on the Venus Chub API settings page. Click the Save settings button to apply the API key. You’ll get a message saying “API is ready” at the top of the screen. Now, you can chat with any character you want.

Pricing

Venus Chub AI offers a competitive pricing structure that caters to a wide range of users, whether for personal, business, or professional purposes.

It includes the following pricing plans, each with different features:

Free plan: Allows for basic interactions with the AI-generated characters.

Chub AI Mercury Subscription ($5 monthly): Unrestricted access to the MythoMax 13B parameter model with 8k tokens of memory.

Mars ($20 monthly): Access to a 70B parameter model and 8k tokens of memory.

Jupiter (contact support for details): A more advanced level of subscription that comes with additional features. However, details of what this plan entails aren’t available.

While there are no clear rules about the money-back policy, some users on the internet claimed they got a full refund.

Venus Chub AI Review – Verdict

I spent a great deal of time testing the platform while writing this Venus Chub AI review. I found it to be a fun chatbot website with a huge list of characters with different contextual roles.

It was created to help people fulfill their NSFW fantasies. More interestingly, you’re able to create custom characters.

However, it’s not without a few disadvantages.

One of the drawbacks I noticed is the restrictions that come with it. It doesn’t matter whether the NSFW content is active or not, you may experience occasional blocks or restrictions while using the platform.

Now that you’ve read this Venus Chub AI review to the end, I’m certain that you now know how to navigate the service and how it’s different from other chatbots out there.