Tasks in Microsoft Teams for personal are now available in Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do is now integrated with Microsoft Teams for personal. When using groups in Teams for personal, you can create a shared to-do list and assign tasks to others in the group. These assigned tasks are now listed under user’s ‘Assigned to me’ list in Microsoft To Do.

Once you have the task in To Do app, you can mark them important, add sub-steps, add due dates, add to My Day while planning, or add notes to keep track of any information related to the task.

Also, with a long press on the message, Teams for personal users can invoke the message extension menu and can convert their message into a task and add it to either your personal To Do lists or shared lists.

Source: Microsoft