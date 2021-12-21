Taboola announces extension of partnership with Microsoft

Taboola is a leader in providing recommendations for the web. More than 14,000 advertisers including CNBC, BBC and NBC News use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users. Today, Taboola announced a new bidding service which was designed with support from Microsoft. This new bidding service will allow advertisers to bid for ad inventory across many places on the open web. Also, Taboola has signed a new agreement with Microsoft through July 2024 for the revenue share arrangement.

“I’m so thankful for our friends at Microsoft for not only being a long-standing partner, but also for encouraging our long-term investment in the new bidding service, which will drive growth for the advertising community, Microsoft and Taboola,” said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO Taboola. “On the back of massive growth in our industry, including digital platforms such as display and social networks – we intend to repurpose this bidding technology across social networks, display inventory and to be piloted on Microsoft’s digital properties in 2022.”

“We are excited to continue our work with Taboola as an open RTB bidding partner on the Microsoft Exchange. Going forward, this investment positions Microsoft and Taboola to bring even more value to advertisers, agencies and publishers alike and to empower them in new ways in the future,” said Kya Sainsbury-Carter, VP Global Partner Sales Microsoft.

Source: Taboola