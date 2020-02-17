Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 is now rolling out to T-Mobile branded OnePlus 6T smartphones. The operating system, which is already available for OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T series, is finally available for T-Mobile branded OnePlus 6T smartphone users in the USA.

Changelog

Upgraded to Android 10 OS

Android security patch upate to December 2019

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

The last T-Mobile branded OnePlus phone that received the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update was OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. The update became available for the 7 series in the month of December last year.

While Android 10 isn’t a big release in itself, OnePlus’s optimizations do help mitigate the gestural flaws. The theming system, hidden on Pixels behind developer settings, is also front and center here.

Check out our Android 10 review here for our thoughts on the operating system and check out OnePlus’ instructions for downloading the update here.

Source: Reddit