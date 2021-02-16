Microsoft pushed an update to its SwiftKey keyboard app on Android. Taking the app to Version 7.7.1.8, the update adds an improved handwriting experience, a fix for the bug that caused crashes while using large Clipboard clips, and more. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Your Handwriting experience should now be improved – Handwriting trails are smoother, and performance has been optimised.

We’ve fixed a bug that caused crashes when using large Clipboard clips.

We’ve fixed an issue with Fatha diacritic on Arabic 123 layouts.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

