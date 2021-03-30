Microsoft pushed an update to its SwiftKey Keyboard app on Android. Taking the app to Version 7.7.5.4, the update adds tooltips to toolbar icons to help those who have low vision. The update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

To make Microsoft SwiftKey accessible for all, we’ve added tooltips to toolbar icons to better serve our low vision users.

General improvements to ensure your SwiftKey Keyboard keeps running smoothly.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, and hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.