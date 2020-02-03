SwiftKey Keyboard for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 7.4.7.6., the update introduces the Messaging center to the SwiftKey Toolbar. This is a place where you’ll get all the updates on the app’s newest features. Further, the update introduces a revamped customizer tool and more. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Your SwiftKey Toolbar is now home to more features than ever before! Take a look ??

Use the revamped Customizer tool to choose what you see on your Toolbar. Just tap the … icon to get started.

We’ve added Messaging center to SwiftKey Toolbar ??Messaging center is a place to learn more about SwiftKey’s newest features, along with tips to help you get the most out of your SwiftKey Keyboard.

SwiftKey is one of the best KeyBoard apps available on the Google Play Store. Microsoft purchased SwiftKey back in 2016 and the company since then been working on various interesting new features for the app. The 4.5/5 rating for the app suggests that whatever Microsoft did with SwiftKey made users happy. The keyboard app recently crossed the 500 million installations on Google Play Store.

You can download and install Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can head over to the Google Play Store and search for the app.