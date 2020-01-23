SwiftKey for iOS has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 2.7.3, the app update brings an important new feature as well as a bug fix.

Talking about the new feature, the latest update added support for cursor control. To use the new feature, all you need to do is long-press on the spacebar. This feature, however, will only work on iPhone 11 and above. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve added support for cursor control on iPhone 11 (& above). Try it out by long pressing on the spacebar. Note: it is not possible to trigger cursor control if using more than one layout.

We’ve fixed a bug on iOS 10 that caused the keyboard to shrink horizontally.

Microsoft’s SwiftKey app is one of the most popular keyboard apps both on Android and iOS. The app recently crossed the 500M installs on the Google Play Store, which is indeed a feather in the cap!

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app on your iOS device from this link, or you can visit the App Store and search for the app.

via: Onmsft