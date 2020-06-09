SwiftKey for iOS updated with new one-handed mode and 400 new languages support

Microsoft last night released a new update for SwiftKey keyboard app in Apple App Store. This Version 2.7.9 update brings support for 400 new languages, including Ukranian. With this support, SwiftKey keyboard now supports over 600 languages.

Microsoft is also introducing the new one-handed mode feature in this update. One-handed mode is a reduced-width keyboard, designed for one handed typing. You can activate one-handed mode by long-pressing on the emoji key.

Download the updated App Store here.